B. Riley Lowers Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Price Target to $11.00

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) had its price target dropped by B. Riley from $14.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AAOI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.08. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $17.57.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.93 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. Research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, General Counsel David C. Kuo sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $191,430.00. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 7,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $89,250.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,341.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,288 shares of company stock valued at $292,420 in the last three months. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 311.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

