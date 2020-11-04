B. Riley Weighs in on Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of BWB opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $322.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

In related news, Director David B. Juran acquired 43,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $414,093.93. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,251,763 shares in the company, valued at $11,904,266.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Juran acquired 4,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $44,605.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,251,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,117,065.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 68,574 shares of company stock worth $657,170. 18.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 21.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,781,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,255,000 after purchasing an additional 320,517 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.9% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 984,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 27,743 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.0% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 308,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 20,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 19,489 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

