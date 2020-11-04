B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) (LON:BSD) Shares Gap Down to $32.00

B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) (LON:BSD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.00, but opened at $30.12. B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 1,100 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 31.03. The company has a market cap of $39.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 11.04 and a quick ratio of 9.60.

B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) Company Profile (LON:BSD)

B.S.D Crown Ltd., through its subsidiaries, imports, markets, and distributes various food products to retail chains, supermarkets, wholesalers, and institutions primarily in Israel. It is also involved in the credit activities, including provision of loans to others. The company was formerly known as Emblaze Ltd.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.