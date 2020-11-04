B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 77.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.60 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on B2Gold from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on B2Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James set a $8.50 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.96.

B2Gold stock opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,986,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,620,000 after buying an additional 186,478 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in B2Gold by 8.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,598,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,755,000 after acquiring an additional 883,182 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in B2Gold by 68.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,998,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850,054 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in B2Gold by 11.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,716,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,525,000 after acquiring an additional 607,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in B2Gold by 173.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,243,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326,814 shares during the period.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

