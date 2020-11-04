Balancer 24 Hour Volume Reaches $20.00 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Balancer has a total market cap of $58.92 million and $20.00 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. One Balancer token can now be purchased for about $8.49 or 0.00061295 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00072036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00191529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00028446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.54 or 0.01087409 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000173 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance

