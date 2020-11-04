Balancer Trading Down 22.6% Over Last Week (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 4th. Over the last week, Balancer has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. One Balancer token can now be bought for approximately $8.49 or 0.00061295 BTC on exchanges. Balancer has a market capitalization of $58.92 million and $20.00 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00072036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00191529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00028446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.54 or 0.01087409 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000173 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000531 BTC.

About Balancer

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed

Buying and Selling Balancer

