Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Balchem from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Balchem in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Balchem presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.33.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $101.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.67. Balchem has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $113.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Balchem will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Balchem by 175.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

