Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Up 10.1%

Shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) shot up 10.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.38 and last traded at $13.14. 388,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 513,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

BMA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC raised Banco Macro from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $31.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.21. The company has a market cap of $882.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.08 million. Banco Macro had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 37.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Macro S.A. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 151.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 22.2% in the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 4,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the second quarter worth about $253,000. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

