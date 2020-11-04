Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0476 per share by the bank on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

NYSE:BSBR opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BSBR. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento EconÃ´mico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.