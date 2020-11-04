Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BSAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander-Chile from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

BSAC stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 62.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1,685.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 35.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter worth $166,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

