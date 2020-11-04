Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) & Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Head to Head Survey

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) and Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Select Bancorp and Bank OZK’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Bancorp $63.87 million 2.25 $13.03 million $0.68 11.87 Bank OZK $1.27 billion 2.50 $425.91 million $3.30 7.44

Bank OZK has higher revenue and earnings than Select Bancorp. Bank OZK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Select Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Select Bancorp and Bank OZK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Bancorp 12.55% 3.85% 0.60% Bank OZK 21.95% 6.49% 1.09%

Risk and Volatility

Select Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank OZK has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Select Bancorp and Bank OZK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bank OZK 0 6 2 0 2.25

Select Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.52%. Bank OZK has a consensus price target of $25.63, indicating a potential upside of 4.38%. Given Select Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Select Bancorp is more favorable than Bank OZK.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.2% of Select Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Bank OZK shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Select Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Bank OZK shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bank OZK beats Select Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include 1-to-4 family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family residential, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; loans to individuals; and home equity lines of credit and overdrafts. As of April 17, 2020, it had 19 offices in Burlington, Charlotte, Clinton, Cornelius, Dunn, Elizabeth City, Fayetteville, Goldsboro, Greenville, Holly Springs, Leland, Lillington, Lumberton, Morehead City, Raleigh, and Wilmington, North Carolina; Blacksburg and Rock Hill, South Carolina; and Virginia Beach, as well as loan production offices in Durham, Wilson, and Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Select Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. Select Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dunn, North Carolina.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products. The company also provides trust and wealth services, such as personal trusts, custodial accounts, investment management accounts, retirement accounts, and corporate trust services. In addition, it offers automated clearing house, wire transfer, transaction reporting, wholesale lockbox, remote deposit capture, automated credit line transfer, reconciliation, positive pay, and merchant and commercial card services, as well as zero balance and investment sweep accounts. Further, the company is involved in the provision of real estate appraisals; ATMs; telephone, online, and mobile banking services; debit and credit cards; safe deposit boxes; and other products and services, as well as processes merchant debit and credit card transactions. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 250 offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, California, New York, and Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks and changed its name to Bank OZK in July 2018. Bank OZK was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

