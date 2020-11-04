Barclays Trims Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Target Price to $49.00

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MIME. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mimecast to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mimecast from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.53.

MIME stock opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.25. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 500.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 3.75%. Mimecast’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $337,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $1,598,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,115,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,949,223.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,280 shares of company stock valued at $8,255,642. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mimecast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

