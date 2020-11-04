BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts forecast that BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BayCom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. BayCom posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BayCom will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BayCom.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.14).

BCML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised BayCom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCML. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in BayCom by 502.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in BayCom by 63.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BayCom by 97.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in BayCom by 15.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BayCom in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCML stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88. BayCom has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $23.50.

BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

