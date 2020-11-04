Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

BAYN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Bayer currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €72.19 ($84.93).

FRA BAYN opened at €41.96 ($49.36) on Wednesday. Bayer has a one year low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a one year high of €123.82 ($145.67). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €47.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is €57.40.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

