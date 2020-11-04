Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €68.56 ($80.66).

BMW stock opened at €62.12 ($73.08) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion and a PE ratio of 12.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is €62.60 and its 200-day moving average is €57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.26, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 1 year high of €77.06 ($90.66).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

