Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) has been given a €60.00 ($70.59) price target by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BMW. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €68.56 ($80.66).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) alerts:

ETR BMW opened at €62.12 ($73.08) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.26. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 1-year high of €77.06 ($90.66). The company has a 50 day moving average of €62.60 and a 200-day moving average of €57.29. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.