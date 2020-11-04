Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) Given a €65.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €68.56 ($80.66).

BMW stock opened at €62.12 ($73.08) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €62.60 and its 200 day moving average price is €57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a fifty-two week high of €77.06 ($90.66). The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

