Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Trading Up 10.7%

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE)’s stock price was up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 1,342,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,787,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BTE shares. CIBC cut their price objective on Baytex Energy from $0.85 to $0.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.70 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Baytex Energy from $0.75 to $0.70 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.73.

The stock has a market cap of $194.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 199.92%. Equities analysts expect that Baytex Energy Corp. will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baytex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 97.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Baytex Energy by 153.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 179,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Baytex Energy by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 641,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 212,612 shares in the last quarter. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

