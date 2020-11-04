Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,201,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,325 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises about 2.3% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $279,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.0% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.47.

NYSE BDX opened at $234.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of 84.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.27 and a 200 day moving average of $247.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

