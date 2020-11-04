Betashares Australian Bank Senior Floating Rate Bond ETF (QPON.AX) (QPON) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on November 17th

Betashares Australian Bank Senior Floating Rate Bond ETF (QPON.AX) (ASX:QPON) announced a interim dividend on Monday, November 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$25.67.

