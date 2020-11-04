BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BeyondSpring from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut BeyondSpring from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NASDAQ:BYSI opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. BeyondSpring has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $436.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BeyondSpring will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BeyondSpring by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 8.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 506.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring during the second quarter worth about $112,000. 8.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

