Bezant Resources Plc (BZT.L) (LON:BZT) Shares Gap Down to $0.22

Bezant Resources Plc (BZT.L) (LON:BZT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.21. Bezant Resources Plc (BZT.L) shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 29,607,503 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and a PE ratio of -2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.14.

Bezant Resources Plc (BZT.L) Company Profile (LON:BZT)

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Mankayan project located in the Luzon Island, the Philippines; theEureka project covering an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in the north-west corner of the Jujuy province, northern Argentina; and 30% interest in the Kalengwa project located in Zambia, as well as the Hope Copper-Gold project located in Nambia.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Bezant Resources Plc (BZT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezant Resources Plc (BZT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.