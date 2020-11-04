BidaskClub Upgrades ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ZIXI. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Shares of ZIXI stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market cap of $393.53 million, a P/E ratio of -22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. ZIX has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $9.29.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. The firm had revenue of $53.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZIX will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIX during the third quarter valued at about $1,356,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ZIX by 9.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,281,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 114,629 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ZIX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in ZIX by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 729,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 132,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in ZIX by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 95,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 50,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

