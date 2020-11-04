Bidstack Group Plc (BIDS.L) (LON:BIDS) Shares Gap Up to $5.60

Shares of Bidstack Group Plc (BIDS.L) (LON:BIDS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.60, but opened at $5.90. Bidstack Group Plc (BIDS.L) shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 310,938 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.51.

Bidstack Group Plc (BIDS.L) (LON:BIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported GBX (1.18) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter.

Bidstack Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology company in the United Kingdom. It provides dynamic, targeted, and automated native in-game advertising for the global video games industry across multiple platforms, including mobile, PC, and console. The company also offers content security and assurance services to cross platform advertisers.

