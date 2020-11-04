Binance USD (BUSD) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $721.48 Million

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00007230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. In the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a market cap of $693.61 million and approximately $721.48 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00025086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $506.15 or 0.03659781 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00024365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00200357 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007229 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.