BioCardia, Inc. (NYSE:BCDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect that BioCardia, Inc. (NYSE:BCDA) will report ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BioCardia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.29). BioCardia posted earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.69). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioCardia.

BioCardia (NYSE:BCDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million.

NYSE BCDA opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. BioCardia has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

