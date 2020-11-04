BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.27 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 4.23%. On average, analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.11 million, a PE ratio of 66.60 and a beta of 0.63. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $7.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDSI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BioDelivery Sciences International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.91.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 217,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,794.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $948,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,206,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,716,890.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.