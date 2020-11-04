BioNTech (BNTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect BioNTech to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.52 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 182.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BioNTech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,101. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion and a PE ratio of -78.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.78. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $105.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BNTX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.55.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

