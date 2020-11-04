BitBar (BTB) Market Capitalization Tops $154,479.11

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last seven days, BitBar has traded up 30.5% against the dollar. BitBar has a total market capitalization of $154,479.11 and approximately $219.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBar coin can currently be bought for about $3.26 or 0.00023526 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Novaexchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitBar alerts:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,411.22 or 3.49797652 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000232 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitBar Profile

BitBar (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 47,445 coins. The official website for BitBar is bitbar.co . BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB . The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitBar Coin Trading

BitBar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.