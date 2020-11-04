Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Trading 24.2% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $6,562.64 and approximately $68,618.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 24.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

Bitcoin Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

