BitTube Reaches One Day Volume of $2,341.00 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. In the last week, BitTube has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. BitTube has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $2,341.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, TradeOgre and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.24 or 0.00847727 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002992 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000529 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000374 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

