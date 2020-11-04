Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.59. Black Hills also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.60-3.70 EPS.

Black Hills stock opened at $60.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.15. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $87.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.62%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Black Hills from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Black Hills from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.13.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister acquired 1,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.22 per share, for a total transaction of $53,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,908.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $165,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.