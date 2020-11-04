Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.75-3.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.87. Black Hills also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.60-3.70 EPS.

NYSE:BKH opened at $60.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.15. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 60.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Hills from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Hills currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.13.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.76 per share, with a total value of $54,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,183.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $165,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

