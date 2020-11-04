Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Blackbaud's Q3 earnings improved year over year on declining expenses. However, decline in recurring revenues weighed on the top line. Coronavirus crisis led macroeconomic weakness, and sluggish demand across small and medium sized businesses has impacted bookings growth and hurt pipeline expansion. Further, a leveraged balance sheet adds to the risk of investing in the company. In fact, Blackbaud has suspended dividend payouts to maintain near-term liquidity amid the COVID-19 crisis. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Nevertheless, the company is poised to gain from growing clout of its JustGiving platform and Financial Edge NXT offering, expansion of product portfolio and strategic collaborations. The synergies from YourCause buyout positions it well to expand presence in enterprise philanthropy market.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Blackbaud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $49.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $86.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.72.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.35. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the second quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 44.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,635,000 after purchasing an additional 142,886 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 18.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,234,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,565,000 after purchasing an additional 354,224 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

