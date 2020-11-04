BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

BGIO opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. BLACKROCK 2022/COM has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder sold 9,270 shares of BLACKROCK 2022/COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $79,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 386,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,264.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

