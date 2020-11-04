Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BTZ)

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

BTZ stock opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.70.

Get Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

About Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.