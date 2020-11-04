Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BTZ)

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.
BTZ stock opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.70.
About Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust
