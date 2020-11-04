Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.
BTZ stock opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $14.91.
About Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust
