Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.
NYSE:BTZ opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $14.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.70.
About Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust
