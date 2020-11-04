BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BGR)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.
BGR opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.83.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile
