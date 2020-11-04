BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BGR)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

BGR opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.83.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

