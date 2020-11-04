BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.
NYSE BGR opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $12.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83.
About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.