BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BGR)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.
Shares of BGR stock opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $12.67.
About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
