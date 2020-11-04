BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BGR)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

Shares of BGR stock opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $12.67.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

