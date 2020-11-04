BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.
CII stock opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92.
About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.