BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

CII stock opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

