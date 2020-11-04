BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 30th

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE BOE opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.51. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

