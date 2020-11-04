BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

BOE opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

