BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.
BOE opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51.
About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust
Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.