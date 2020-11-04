BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

NYSE:BOE opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

