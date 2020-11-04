BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.
NYSE:BOE opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51.
About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust
