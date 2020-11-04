BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.
Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $5.96.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile
