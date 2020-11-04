BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $5.96.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

