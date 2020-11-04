BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BGY)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

