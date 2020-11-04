BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.
Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $5.96.
About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
