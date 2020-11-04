BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BGT)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.
Shares of BGT opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $13.30.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile
