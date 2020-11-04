BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BYM)

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

Shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

