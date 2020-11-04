BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BYM)

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.
Shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $14.75.
BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
